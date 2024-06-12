Papa John’s Pizza is thrilled to announce the successful re-grand opening of its Mt. Orab location, now under new ownership. The celebration took place on May 22, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the beloved pizza destination.

The re-grand opening event was a festive occasion, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, local officials, community members, and loyal customers. The new owner is enthusiastic about continuing the legacy of serving delicious, high-quality pizza while introducing new and improved services to the community. Papa John’s is a supporter of the community by hosting fundraisers for different organizations in Brown County.

Guests at the re-grand opening were treated to complimentary pizza samples, special discounts, and a variety of family-friendly activities. The new owners also took the opportunity to highlight their commitment to community involvement and customer satisfaction.

Papa John’s Pizza in Mt. Orab is located at 221 S. High Street, Mt Orab, and is open for takeout and delivery. To order, please call them at (937) 712-6021.