To cap off another successful spring season of high school baseball, Eastern seniors Wyatt Haupt, Wylee Sawyers and Carter Vaughn have earned All-Southeast District Division III honors.

The Southeast District Baseball Coaches Association recently released its list of all-district players with Haupt and Sawyers being named to the All-Southeast District Division III First Team, and Vaughn earning a spot on the Second Team.

Haupt batted for a .529 average this spring with 36 hits in 68 at-bats. He hammered out five home runs and recorded 40 RBI. On the mound, Haupt finished with 10 wins and only one loss, throwing for a total of 91 strikeouts and giving up only 13 runs in more than 55 innings of pitching.

Sawyers batted for a .481 average this spring with 37 hits in 77 at-bats. He recorded 23 RBI with one home run and scored 31 runs for the Warriors. He also pitched for a 2-0 record.

Vaughn batted for a .366 average this spring, swinging for 26 hits in 71 at-bats with 18 RBI and one home run.

The Warriors finished as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I champions with a 12-1 conference record and finished with an overall record of 18-5.