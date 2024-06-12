Teresa J. Kitz, 72, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2024. She was born on March 1, 1952, to George and Eileen (Stearns) Tyrrell. She married Daniel Kitz on June 17, 1972, and he survives in Bowling Green.

Teresa attended St. Aloysius grade school as a child and Bowling Green high school. After graduating she worked as a realtor. Teresa enjoyed tending to her houseplants, flowers outside, reading books, doing crossword puzzles and sudoku. She was an excellent seamstress, doing needle point and crochet. She liked to water ski and go boating on Lake Erie. Teresa loved spending time at her cottage in Marblehead, Ohio, vacationing in Florida and the Caribbean.

Along with her loving husband Dan, Teresa is survived by her mother Eileen, brothers Fred Tyrrell of Bowling Green, Ohio, Ed (Cindy) Tyrrell of Bowling Green, Ohio, Mark Tyrrell of Bowling Green, Ohio, Doug (Rena) Tyrrell of Hudson, Ohio, Dennis (Nancy) Tyrrell of Hudson, Ohio, sisters Marsha (Tom) Helvoigt of Bowling Green, Ohio, Linda (Chris) Meyer of Bowling Green, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father George.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bridge Hospice Bowling Green, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church located at 148 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio. Father Tom McQuillen will be officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

