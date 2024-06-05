Charles Ray Wolffrum, age 74, of Cape Coral, Florida and formerly of Cheverly, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral, Florida. Chuck was born February 4, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Charles Wolffrum and Freida (Seip) Wolffrum Ackels.

A 1968 graduate of Georgetown High School, in Brown County, Ohio. He went on to The Ohio State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1972. He moved to Washington, DC where he worked for Arthur Anderson and later served as the Comptroller at Rosecroft Raceway for nearly 10 years. Chuck was also a trusted and friendly tax preparer for H&R Block and later to many friends and family.

Chuck had a passion for football and loved tailgating and attending Ohio State football games. His love for Ohio State got him elected President of the Washington, DC Alumni Club which he was a member for a number of years. He attended many of the bowl games, including the 2003 National Championship game in Tempe, Arizona.

Chuck is survived by two children – Tracy Schell (Chris) of Dublin, Ohio and Todd Wolffrum of Annapolis, Maryland; two grandchildren – Leland and Kara.

A private service will be planned at a later time.