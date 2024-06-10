Thomas Edward Baugus, age 67, of Brooksville, Kentucky passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, June 4, 2024 with his family by his side after a short battle with lung cancer. He was a retired miner for Carmeuse Black River Operation in Foster, Kentucky, a United States Army veteran and a graduate of the Western Brown High School Class of 1974. Tom was a strong, loving, caring and respected man who always put his family first, never met a stranger and treated his friends like family. He was “jack of all trades” with many titles; electrician, mechanic, plumber and gravedigger to name a few. Tom loved being outdoors, fishing, camping and building things. He was born June 18, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio the youngest of eight children born to the late Robert and Emily (Stevenson) Baugus. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson – Tyler Lee Whitmer, one sister – Emily Ann Baugus, two nephews – Anthony Wayne and Gary Douglas Baugus and one great niece – Myriah Bailey.

Mr. Baugus is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 47 years – Susan (Linville) Baugus whom he married April 26, 1977; two daughters – Tabitha Baugus of Germantown, Kentucky and Sabrina Baugus (Mike Steward) of Batavia, Ohio; six grandchildren – Tristen Baugus-Hickerson, CJ Morgan, Tanner Baugus (Aliyah), Michaela Chappell, Anakin Davis-Steward and Adalynn Davis-Steward; four brothers – Bill Baugus (Suzy) of Hamersville, Ohio, John Baugus (Charlotte) of Hamptonville, North Carolina, Jim Baugus (Paula) of Hamersville, Ohio and Frank Baugus (Doris) of Hamersville, Ohio; two sisters – Dorothy Yelton of Hamersville, Ohio and Bev Baker (Barry) of Bethel, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jackie McElfresh will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Neal Cemetery near Hamersville, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com