Pauline Groves, age 97, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker and farmer. Pauline was born March 25, 1927 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Wylie and Clara M. (Duncanson) Shafer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Charles Groves in 2014, one son-in-law – Richard Pride, II and two brothers – Lee Shafer and Carl Shafer.

Mrs. Groves is survived by two daughters – Celia Pride of Georgetown, Ohio and Pamela Groves of Bethel, Ohio; two grandchildren – Angela Walters and husband Doug of West Plam Beach, Florida and Richard “Rick” Pride, III and wife Christina of Lynchburg, Ohio and four great grandchildren – Richard Pride, IV, Alexis Pride, Keoni Pride and Caitlyn Walters.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Chaplin Bonnie Bohn will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Brooks Cemetery near Hamersville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen City Hospice, 19585 US Route 68, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

