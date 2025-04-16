Connie Lue Holden, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who departed this life peacefully on April 2, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on February 26, 1942, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to the late Harold and Lena (nee Spencer) Thomas.

She was married to her first husband, the late Lawrence A. Evans, with whom she shared 35 years and raised five children.

Connie was the beloved wife of 26 years to Paul E. Holden; Loving mother of Larry (Jenny) Evans, Jackie Wagoner, Jodie Dozier, Janie (Craig Blackschleger) Evans, and Rick (Vanessa) Evans; Cherished grandmother of Brittany Dozier, Courtney Dozier, Scottie Southall, Nikki Southall, Ellie Dozier, and Duncan Frazier; Great-grandmother of Hejona, Ajla, and Ari Kadiu; Dear sister of Larry Thomas. Along with her husband Lawrence and parents, Connie is preceded in death by her two sisters Sue Prather and Sandy Steward.

She loved her flowers and tending to her garden. Connie was also a lifelong collector and dedicated journal keeper. Memorial donations can be made in Connie’s name to Hospice of Cincinnati or Mercy health Foundation of Cincinnati. Please sign her tribute wall at www.evansfuneralhome.com.