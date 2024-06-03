Emmanuel Rinckhoff, age 84, of the Mowrystown Community passed away early Monday morning, June 3, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown.

He was born October 2, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Russell G. and Julia E. (Curry) Rinckhoff.

Emmanuel enjoyed any type of puzzles and crosswords. He loved helping out his nephews on the farm.

Surviving are his two nieces: Pammela (Steven) Mignerey of Mt. Orab and Teresa (Tony) Flowers of Hamersville; two nephews, Paul Rinckhoff and Michael Rinckhoff both of Mowrystown; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Emmanuel was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Mary Rinckhoff, and a nephew, Rusty Rinckhoff.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, June 7, 2024 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jeffrey Rinckhoff officiating. Interment will follow in the Bell’s Run Cemetery, Mowrystown, .

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

