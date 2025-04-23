Dianne Ruth Kinnett, 81, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Care Center in Maysville, KY. She was born July 30, 1943 in Hillsboro, KY, the daughter of the late Asa Walker and Dora C (Johnson) Sexton.

Dianne is survived by her children, Brian Mahaffey of Georgetown, Angela Pope of Bessemer, MI, Michelle Crank of Maysville, KY, Kelly Beasley of Phillips, WI; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Belford Sexton of Aberdeen as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, the family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

