Brenda Lynn McDonald, age 84, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was retired from Ethicon and a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church and choir for fifty years where she volunteered time serving food, yard sales and the food pantry. She also enjoyed hosting gatherings and playing bingo with her friends. Brenda was born February 12, 1941 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles Pete and Betty Jean (Metzger) Hedrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Larry McDonald, one daughter – Holly Wilson and one brother – Mike Hedrick.

Brenda is survived by two sons – Brad Hayslip and wife Vera of Goshen, Ohio and Tim Hayslip and wife Rowena of Georgetown, Ohio; one step-son – Scott McDonald of Chicago, Illinois; one step-daughter – Carey Babka and husband Tom of Toledo, Ohio; five grandchildren – Brittany Twilling and husband Paul of Cincinnati, Ohio, Logan Hayslip and wife Emily of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Corey Hayslip and wife Lindsey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Madigan Hayslip of Goshen, Ohio and Austin Hayslip of Denver, Colorado; seven great grandchildren, one sister – Linda Berry of Georgetown, Ohio and friend Terry Carter.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 28, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.