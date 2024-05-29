Tommy E. Cooper, 83 years of age, of Townville, South Carolina, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the AnMed Hospital in Anderson, South Carolina.

Tommy was born on June 30, 1940, in Brown County, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Prudie (Coffey) Cooper. Tommy worked as an engineer for Cincinnati Milacron.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Kirkpatrick) Cooper, who passed away in Sept 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Nick) Brown, of Mt. Orab; and four sons, Tate (Pam) Cooper, of West Chester; Scott (Shan) Cooper, of Townville, South Carolina; Chad Cooper, of Cincinnati; and Chance Cooper, of Houston, as well as his brothers, Chuck Cooper and Phil Cooper, both of Brown County; and his sister, Kathy Cooper. Tommy will be missed by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Winchester United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held the following morning, on Friday, May 31, 2024, beginning at 11:00 am, at the Winchester United Methodist Church. Alan Bolte will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery, in Cherry Fork, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.