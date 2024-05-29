Virginia Rebecca Crawford, age 51, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, May 27, 2024 at her residence. She was a fraud investigator for Brown County Job and Family Services. Virginia was born May 31, 1972 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of the late Windell A. and Mary Rachey (Brockman) Crawford. In addition to her parents, Windell in 2007 and Rachey in 2013, she was preceded in death by one sister – Tamberly Jacobs in 2009

Ms. Crawford is survived by one son – Gage Allen Carter of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – William David Crawford and wife Vicki of Hamilton, Ohio and Timothy Crawford of Arizona; two aunts – Carolyn Crawford and Betty Shields both of Barbersville, Kentucky; one uncle – John Crawford of Barbersville, Kentucky and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com