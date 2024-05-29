Dora Mae Ackley, 82, passed May 26, 2024. Preceded in death by parents Howard and Luella Buchanan Ackley, brothers Lewis and Walt Ackley and nephews Tom and Mike Ackley. Survived by niece Heidi Rutenschroer and husband Mike, nephew Bill Ackley and wife Rhonda, niece in law Cindy Ackley, great niece Sarah Watson and husband Scott, great nephew Clay and wife Erin, and great nephew Max Rutenschroer. Family will be receiving friends 10 – 11AM Friday May 31, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH. Funeral at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.