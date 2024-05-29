Lorraine Stutz, age 92, of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Virginia Beach, Virginia died Friday May 24, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a retired waitress and enjoyed serving and spending time with her customers, riding horses, swimming, traveling and loved all animals but her favorite was her little dog, Tiny whom she took everywhere with her. Lorraine was a beautiful woman who was very outgoing and

loved people. She gave her heart to Jesus and attended the Hamersville Baptist Church in Hamersville, Ohio. Lorraine lived in many states throughout her life, while visiting her sister in Georgetown, Ohio she was introduced to Howard “Buddy” Stutz whom she married and moved to Ohio. She was born June 12, 1931 in Corbin, Kentucky the daughter of the late Grant and Susie Elsie (Logan) Osborn. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, one brother and two grandchildren.

Mrs. Stutz is survived by one daughter – Sharon Leonard; one grandson – Scott Tomas; three great grandchildren – Brittany Davis, Tessa Jensen and Colby Tomas; one brother – Raymond Osborn; one sister – Thelma Gibbs and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

