Scott Davis, age 41, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024. He was born May 25, 1982 in Georgetown, OH to Catherine Davis of Maysville, KY and the late Tommy Patrick. He was a 2000 graduate of Southern Hills Joint Vocational School. He was a carpenter.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Beatrice Davis.

He is survived by his son, Noah Davis; daughters, Brayli Davis and Jocelynn Sturgill all of Mt. Orab; brother, Travis Sutton of Bethel; sister, Sam (Cain) Cahall of Sardinia; nieces Parker and Quincy; special friend, Marilyn Sturgill of Mt. Orab.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Cremation will follow.

Donations may be made to the family.

