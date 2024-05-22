Mildred “Midge” Irene McKinley went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Mt. Orab, Ohio where she was surrounded by her loving family, she was 84 years old. Midge was born to the late Floyd T. and Dolly Lucille (nee Davis) Moore on May 16, 1939, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Midge didn’t know a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms. The family spent the summers breaking beans and shucking corn. There was never a dull moment at Mamaw’s house.

She is survived by daughter Debbie (Tom) McClellan, sons Lonnie (Lisa) McKinley, Rod (Paula) McKinley, and Carlos McKinley, along with her best friend Judy Shultz. Including brother Ernie Moore, and sister Dottie Marck.

Midge was loved by many, including her grandchildren Kayla (Josh) Purcell, Destiny Ryan, Brittany Luck, Tonya Holsinger, Zach (Amanda) McKinley, and Tina Gunderson. Midge had 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Midge was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim “Hoot” McKinley, and daughters Retha Highfield, and Deena Kamp.

Funeral Services have already be held.

Megie Funeral Home cared for the family.