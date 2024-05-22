Brenda Jane Cahall, 83, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024 at her home. She worked at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley for thirty-two years and later served as the Emergency Management Director for Brown County, Ohio for seventeen years. She was also a member of the Ripley First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Cahall was born January 19, 1941 in Carlisle, Kentucky the daughter of the late Leslie Walter and Hannah Lucille (Mitchell) Vanlandingham. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bayne Cahall; brother – Thomas Vanlandingham; a grandson – Todd Bayne Cahall II and a great-grandson – Kaden Elijah Cahall.

Mrs. Cahall is survived by a daughter – Tina Haitz (Mark) of South Lake, Texas; a son – Todd Cahall (Crystal) of Ripley, Ohio; six grandchildren – Jeremy Haitz, Kristen Haitz Norgart, Josh Cahall, Jarad Cahall, Alex Haitz and Tristen Cahall; twelve great-grandchildren and a sister Gerri Jones of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Ripley First Presbyterian Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Wayne Reveal will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com