During the Ripley Tree Committee’s tree planting ceremony held May 7 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the ODNR, speakers Druann Kendrick and Betty Campbell of Ripley’s Tree Committee, along with Brad Wireman of ODNR’s division of forestry, briefly explained to Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington third grade students the importance of trees in the environment. Photo by Brittany Redden

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ripley Tree Committee held a tree planting ceremony at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Elementary School on May 7 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of ODNR.

A white oak swamp tree was planted at the corner of Williams and Catherine Street behind the school by representatives of ODNR.

Ripley Tree Committee member, Betty Campbell, said, “There are 88 counties in Ohio, and each county received a tree from Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Ripley was selected to receive Brown County’s tree.”

After the tree was planted, speakers Druann Kendrick and Betty Campbell of Ripley’s Tree Committee, along with Brad Wireman of ODNR’s division of forestry, briefly explained to RULH third grade students the importance of trees in the environment.

Ripley is a Tree City USA, and the Ripley Tree Committee has been working to preserve and promote trees since 2004.

For more information on ODNR’s 75th anniversary, visit https://ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/news/75-years-conservation.