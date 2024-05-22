Shirley Mae Enders, age 82, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, May 20, 2024 at The Glen in Union Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Shirley was born March 13, 1942 in Pickering, Missouri the daughter of the late Harry and Neva (Sparks) Sumy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years – Raymond Dean Enders in 2018; one brother and two sisters.

Mrs. Enders is survived by three children – Michael Enders and wife Debi of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lori Lentz and husband Mark of Liberty Township, Ohio and Donald Enders and wife Judy of McDonough, Georgia; seven grandchildren – Haylie Enders of McDonough, Georgia, Sarah Enders of Kansas City, Missouri, Katelyn Pedigo and husband Harry of Ripley, Ohio, Lauren Enders of Williamsburg, Ohio, Dana Lentz of Cincinnati, Ohio, William Lentz of Liberty Township, Ohio and Madison Lentz of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

