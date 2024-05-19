Brady Dunn of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 37. He was born on September 21, 1986, in Amarillo, Texas to his loving parents Doug and Kathy Dunn of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to his parents Brady is survived by his cherished daughter Jordin Paige Dunn, his caring sister Hannah (Shawn) Simes and nephew Lyle Simes of Mt. Orab, Ohio. Along with his adoring grandmothers Theresa Stone of Dalhart, Texas, and Wanetta Dunn of Mt. Orab, Ohio. Including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Brady was preceded in death by his grandfathers Carroll Dunn, and James Thompson, and his grandmother Kathleen Waits.

Brady was an avid Cincinnati Reds Fans. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

