Bethany LeeAnn Taul-Anderson, age 34 of Covington, KY, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after battling an unexpected trial of health issues. Bethany was a social butterfly, a traveler, a selfie queen, loved her family and friends but most of all she was a dedicated mother to her two children Annalisya and Jaysten.

Bethany was born on June 3, 1989, in Maysville to Darrin Taul and the late Melissa Thompson-Taul. Bethany was a devoted Office Manager and employee of Aspen Dental for more than 10 years and a member of First Baptist Church of Ripley, Ohio. Bethany was preceded in death by her mother Melissa Thompson-Taul; her maternal grandfather Donald Thompson; paternal grandmother Dorothy Jean Taul; maternal great-grandmother Mary Pharris; aunts Yolanda Walker, Denise Thompson, and uncle James Taul and Kendall Taul. She is survived by her husband James Anderson; her children Annalisya Jean Marie Anderson (4), Jaysten Chase Anderson (2); her father Darrin Taul; her brother Jarrin Taul; her sister Taisha Thomas; her grandmother Diana Thompson; uncles Milton (Denise) Thompson, Dean Thompson, Rico Walker, Anthony Taul; aunts Robyn Thompson, Valerie (Robert) Durham, and a host of cousins, along with countless friends.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday May 23, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM -9:00 PM. Wednesday May 22, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, OH.

