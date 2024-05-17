A Memorial Day Observance is planned for the Ripley community for Monday, May 27. There will not be a parade.

The opening ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Bridge for the placing of the wreath in memory of fallen servicemen who lost their lives at sea.

The closing ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Maplewood Cemetery with keynote speaker, Master Sgt William Forsee, USMC (Ret).

Emcee for the ceremony is Melody Kokensparger. The National Anthem will be performed by Tori Ross, a student at St. Michael School. Honors will be presented by Ripley American Legion Post 367. The public is asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Master Sergeant William Forsee

Master Sergeant William Forsee enlisted in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program on May 8, 2003, in Columbus, Ohio. After he graduated From Ripley-Union-Lewis- Huntington High School on June 6, 2003, he departed for recruit training at Paris Island, South Carolina on September 9, 2003. After completing recruit training, Private First Class Forsee was assigned to Marine Combat Training, Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Geiger, North Carolina.

Upon graduation, Private First Class Forsee was reassigned to Aviation Structures and Hydraulics Mechanic Course in Pensacola, Florida. After completion, he was then transferred to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Marine Unit at Cherry Point, North Carolina, to complete training at the AV-8B Airframes Organizational Maintenance Course.

On July 16, 2004, Lance Corporal Forsee graduated, and was transferred to Marine Attack Training Squadron 203, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point, North Carolina. During his tour in the Airframes Division, he served as a Collateral Duty Inspector, Collateral Duty Quality Assurance Representative, Desk Sergeant, Corrosion Control Non-Commissioned Officer-In-Charge and Airframes Non-Commissioned Officer-In-Charge. During his assignment, he won Marine of the Quarter in 2005, attended Corporals Course at Cherry Point, North Carolina in 2006. In 2008 he attended Sergeant’s Course at the Staff Non- Commissioned Officer Academy located at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, where he received honors from the President of Marine Corps University.

On July 7, 2008, Sergeant Forsee was transferred to Basic Recruiter’s Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, as a student. Upon completion he was assigned as a Recruiter with Recruiting Sub- Station Xenia, Ohio, Recruiting Station Charleston, West Virginia, Forth Marine Corps District. During his tour as a Recruiter he served as the Assistant Staff Non-Commissioned Officer-In-Charge. During his assignment on Recruiting Duty he was promoted to Staff Sergeant and received the award of Marine Recruiter of the Month, for April 2011.

On 13 November 2011, Staff Sergeant Forsee was transferred to Marine Attack Squadron 231, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point, North Carolina. During his assignment, Staff Sergeant Forsee deployed in support of NATO operations during Operation Enduring Freedom 12.2-13.1 from September 2012 to May 2013. On September 2, 2014, Staff Sergeant Forsee detached from Marine Attack Squadron 231, and temporarily assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 365 in support of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, until July 16, 2015.

On August 1, 2015, Staff Sergeant Forsee was promoted to his present rank of Gunnery and deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to Isa Air Base, Bahrain in September 2016. During his tour with Marine Attack Squadron 231 he served as Airframes Staff Non-Commissioned Officer-In-Charge, Substance Abuse Control Officer, Command Financial Specialist and Quality Assurance Representative, and Airframes Division Chief. In August of 2018, Gunnery Sergeant Forsee reported to MAWTS-1 and was assigned duties as the Ground Safety Officer. While at MAWTS-1 GySgt Forsee took part in six Weapons and Tactics Instructor Courses. In April of 2019 GySgt Forsee attended the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Academy’s Advanced School located at Camp Pendleton, California where he received Distinguished Graduate Honors. Gunnery Sergeant Forsee was promoted to his current rank of Master Sergeant in February 2021 and received orders to 4th MAW New Orleans, Louisiana, where he served as a Maintenance Assessment Team inspector until his retirement in 2023. He is currently the Senior Marine Instructor at

Ripley-Union-Lewis- Huntington Jr./Sr. High School’s Marine Corps Reserve Officer Training Corps.

His personal awards consist of, The Meritorious Service Medal, The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and The Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

Master Sergeant Forsee is married to the former Jessica Marie Young. They have two children: Devin (16), and Paige (13).