Russell Ray “Dewball” Black, 88, of Russellville, OH, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born in Aberdeen, OH on September 7, 1935 to the late Ralph and Opal (Meadows) Black. He retired after 49 ½ years from the Ford Motor Co. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and attended the Russellville Methodist Church. He also was a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 and the Southwestern Ohio Farm Toy Collector Club.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by son, Bryan Black; sister, Leota Wallingford and a grandson.

Dewball is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alice Black of Russellville; 2 sons, Jeff Black and wife Dee of Indianapolis, IN, Doug Black and wife Shawna of Lake Waynoka; 2 daughters, Carol Hamilton and husband Rick of NC, Michelle Lorenz and husband Greg of Seaman; 2 half-brothers, Ed Dorsey and Louie Dorsey both of Dover, OH; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Pastor Paul Cocklin will be officiating. Interment with military services will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, February 14, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394 or the Ohio Veterans Home.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.