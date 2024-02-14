Deborah Ann Hopkins, age 72, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a retired invoicing clerk for Walmart. Deborah was born June 21, 1951 in Greenville, South Carolina the daughter of the late Walter S. and Jean (Waldbillig) Liming.

Ms. Hopkins is survived by her children – Amy Jo DeClaire and husband Dan of Sardinia, Ohio, Erica Pursley (Robert Schick) of Sardinia, Ohio, Geoffrey Hopkins and wife Taarna of Dallas, Texas and Kelley Armfield and husband Alex of Boca Raton, Florida; six grandchildren – Gunnar Donell of Hamersville, Ohio, Ava Jo, Mara and Dexter DeClaire all of Sardinia, Ohio and Caedus and Ilsa Hopkins both of Dallas, Texas and one sister – Cindy Nunnelley of Louisville, Kentucky.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.