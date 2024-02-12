R – Ruth was her first name, Mom was her second name to her children – (C.W., David, Joe and Mike), Grandma Ruth to her grandchildren – Heather and husband Greg, Jeremy and wife Liz, Mannie to her grandchildren – Ashley and husband Robin and Clinton and wife Cecilia, Grandma to her grandchildren – Tiffany and husband Phillip and Trent, Great-Grandma to McKella, McKenlee, Kobe, Jadson, Koa, Avery and Reid.

U – United in marriage to Fred H. McFarland, (39 years) August 28, 1959, until his untimely death June 20, 1998. They loved each other dearly and they were completely devoted to each other, which made a loving and beautiful home for their family in Stringtown, Ohio for 30 years. After the family got smaller, they moved to Aberdeen, Ohio and there they remained.

T – Tried and tested, she was a trooper and survivor.

H – Home-body, stayed home, took care of her loving family and ran the family business.

M – Many cousins. When they came for visits or when she would see them at family reunions she would say “come and see me”. She loved her relatives, always looking forward to their visits.

C – Caring for the grandchildren, she would become one of them as she was the sitter when there was no school or vacation time. She would play games that they wanted to play, spoiling them completely.

F – Friend, Janet Morgan, was always there. They talked on the phone for hours. She loved her. She also had a pen pal to whom she had corresponded with for over 50 years. The highlight of her life was when she flew for the first time to California to meet her friend, Mrs. Sabina Moreno of the Philippines.

A – April is spring time. She would always look for the spring flowers to appear. It was her favorite time of year. She never like to travel in the winter because of snow. She always said, and I quote, “I am not a snow person.”

R – Raising the four sons C.W., David, Joe and Mike, were the joy of her life when they were young. She would do so many activities with them, just to name a few, hiking on the hill behind the home, fishing, board games and riding the motorcycles.

L – Love. The home was filled with love, understanding and patience.

A – Always ready to do whatever was needed.

N – Never late for an event. She was always on time for appointments or family gatherings. Her strict manner was punctuality.

D – Dear person. Ruth was the first daughter of Clarence Miller Cluxton and Mildred Mae Watson Cluxton, born February 7, 1938 in Brown County, Ripley, Ohio. She attended and graduated from Ripley-Union School.

Daughter-in-laws are: Mrs. CW (Bonnie Ralston) McFarland , Mrs. David (Lori Huff) McFarland, Mrs. Joe (Lisa Stanfield) McFarland, Mike (Renee Schwer) McFarland and daughter Jannea Messer.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband – Fred McFarland; brother – Tom Cluxton and brother-in-law – Kim Hedges.

Surviving Ruth are sisters and sisters-in law – Mrs. Robert (Betty) Sherer, Mrs. Debbie Hedges, Mrs. Larry (Sandy) Schumann, Ms. Linda Cluxton and Mrs. Marilyn Cluxton.

Each letter in her name, “Ruth McFarland”, stands like grains of sand moving in the hourglass of her life.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, February 12 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com