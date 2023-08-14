Back in early 2022, The Ripley Bee introduced to you Ripley Police Sergeant Mike Meyer. He has been a police officer for the village for two-and-a-half years. Meyer has a particular passion, singing.

He has been a hard rock singer in the past, but now he has switched to country music.

“My song is ‘A Bar Like This’, about a small hometown bar,” said Meyer.

The song dropped July 31.

After the song dropped, people were asking him why he hasn’t been doing country all along?

“I didn’t come from a country music background, this was all new ground to me,” he explained. “It is doing very well.”

Meyer’s record label is Mad Mike Records, the song is on all of the major music platforms, like Amazon Music and Spotify. And the video is streaming on YouTube.

Meyer is originally from Columbus, OH. He started with a group called Alter and sang with them for nine years, from 2005 to 2014. The group had a contract with Universal/Capitol Records and played many large shows across the country.

Meyer worked as a fireman during some of this time, and when things got to be too much, he decided to transition into law enforcement.

Meyer has been a police officer for over eight years. He was working in Clermont County when he came to Ripley.

“I love it here. I’m kind of a river rat. And in my time as an officer, this has been the best place I’ve worked,” Meyer said of Ripley.

Last year, Meyer was recognized by the Ripley Village Council with a life-saving award.