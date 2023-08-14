Three individuals were indicted on felony charges by a Brown County grand jury on July 27.

Cierra L. Bruann, 37, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony)and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felony).

Gary Ray Resibois, 43, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jeremy Allen Freeman, 28, of Felicity, was indicted on one count of violating a protection order (fifth degree felony).