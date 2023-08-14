National Night Out events were held in Brown County on Aug. 1.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie with hopes of making local communities safer, more caring places to live.

The National Night Out was held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2293 in Georgetown on Aug. 1 with a number of businesses, organizations, and members of local law enforcement coming together to make it a successful event.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office employees provided fingerprinting identification free of charge to parents and children.

Children were able to tour a marked patrol truck of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and got the opportunity to ask questions about law enforcement.

“A good time was had by all and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office truly appreciated the opportunity to support the children and parents of Brown County,” Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said in a post on social media regarding this year’s National Night Out in Georgetown.

The Mt. Orab Police Department also held a National Night Out event in Lunsford Park with live music by Noah Smith, face painting, bouncy houses, food and drinks. School supplies were also provided.

National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.