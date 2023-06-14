Donna Kay Swearingen, age 83, of Batavia, Ohio died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She was retired from Senco and later was employed by JC Penney. Donna was born May 13, 1940 in Seaman, Ohio the daughter of the late Millard and Janet (Knechtly) Eakins. She was also preceded in death by two daughters – Nikki Swearingen and an infant daughter, one son- Larry Swearingen, Jr. and two brothers – Millard Eakins, Jr. and Phillip Eakins.

Donna is survived by two sons – Todd Swearingen of Georgetown, Ohio and Tim Swearingen and wife Susan of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Alex Swearingen and wife Brittany, Rachel Hatfield and husband Ken, Jason Swearingen, Dylan Swearingen and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

