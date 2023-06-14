Nancy Diane Frodge, 86, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a retired nurse, a member of the Ripley Church of Christ and a former longtime Ripley Life Squad volunteer. Mrs. Frodge was born November 6, 1936 in Oskaloosa, Iowa the daughter of the late Willis Harold and Alice G. (Lounsbury) Parker. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Robert W. “Bob” Frodge and a brother – William Parker.

Mrs. Frodge is survived by three daughters – Julie Steddom of Ripley, Ohio, Jan Steddom Garner (Jay) of Pella, Iowa and Joy Steddom (Craig Labanowich) of Lexington, Kentucky; four grandchildren – Leila Johnston (Eli) of Louisville, Kentucky, Quincy Garner of Edina, Minnesota, Parker Steddom of Lexington, Kentucky and Olivia Steddom of Berea, Kentucky; one great-grandson – Roan Johnston; two brothers – Richard Parker (Marie) and John Parker (Sandy), of Oskaloosa, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Doors will open to the public at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday. Dr. Eugene Smiley will officiate the service. A private interment will held at the convenience of the family in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com