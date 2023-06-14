Edward Henry Schirmer, age 93, was born on August 1, 1929, in New Richmond, Ohio to Charles and Clara Schirmer. He passed away peacefully at The Glen in Eastgate, Ohio on June 12, 2023.

He was the loving husband of the late Virginia Schirmer for 68 years; the wonderful father of Vicky (Mike) Long, and Rick (Deena) Schirmer. Edward was the devoted grandfather to Doug (Mei) Long, Ethan Schirmer, Anna (Charlie) Saylor, and Angela (John) Haehn; he was the caring great-grandfather to Melissa Schirmer, and the late Tristan Schirmer. Edward was also an uncle and great-uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his late parents and wife Edward was preceded in death by four sisters, three brothers, one brother-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

Edward worked at General Motors in Norwood, Ohio for 30 years and ran a bottled gas business on the side. He retired at 50 years old at which time he and Virginia traveled the US Extensively. He was an avid whittler, loved all things American Indian, was a gardener, and a builder. In his later life he enjoyed attending church at the First Baptist Church of Mt. Orab with his wife. He loved all his family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church of Mt. Orab Located at 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcome to visit beginning at 12:30 pm until the time of Service. Burial will follow at Brown Chapel Cemetery, Pike Township, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler and Pastor Mike Marriott officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to the church or to the Alzheimer’s’ Association.