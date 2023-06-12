7 Bridges rocks the crowd during Mt. Orab Music in the Park on June 3. Photo by Wade Linville

Mt. Orab Music in the Park coordinator, Woody Whittington, welcomes the crowd on June 3. Photo by Wade Linville

Dancing to the music at Mt. Orab Music in the Park on June 3. Photo by Wade Linville

The astronomical first day of summer doesn’t occur until Wednesday, June 21, but the summer fun has already begun in Brown County!

The second concert of the 2023 Mt. Orab Music in the Park summer series was held June 3 with bands Country Thunder and 7 Bridges (Eagles Tribute Band) rocking the large crowd.

Mt. Orab Music, winner of the 2022 Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Brown County Live Music Award, was started in 2010 by coordinator Woody Whittington and the late Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford.

Looking to utilize some open space in Mt. Orab Park, now known as Lunsford Park in memory of the former mayor, Whittington asked Bruce Lunsford if electricity could be made available in the park to host live concerts, and the then mayor was on board with the idea.

The first Mt. Orab Music in the Park featured a bluegrass band and a country music band that played under a large tent that was purchased from the local United Methodist Church. The show drew a crowd of 75.

Two weeks later, with help from sponsors, they put on another Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert that featured a country music band, and approximately 150 people showed up.

“It just kept growing and growing,” said Whittington. “I told Bruce, ‘We don’t have to feed it, we don’t have to water it, it just keeps growing.’”

The next goal was to build a permanent stage, an amphitheater, mainly so they didn’t have to keep putting up and taking down the large tent before and after each concert.

Sponsorship for the amphitheater came rolling in and it didn’t take too long to receive enough donations to purchase a kit and have it set up.

“With me knowing the bands and Bruce knowing what to do, it just kept getting bigger,” said Whittington.

Lunsford died last year after a long battle with cancer, serving as Mt. Orab mayor for more than 41 years.

Whittington keeps Mt. Orab Music in the Park going strong, scouting bands to come and perform during the summer concert series each year. While he still enjoys providing free, family friendly entertainment to the public, it’s just not the same without his partner Bruce Lunsford.

“He loved Music in the Park as much as I do,” Whittington said of his long-time friend Bruce Lunsford. “I miss him. It’s not the same without him, but I keep on going for him.”

If you visited Mt. Orab on the evening of June 3, you understand how large of a crowd Mt. Orab Music in the Park can attract on a sunny Saturday.

The 2023 Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert series continues June 24 with performances by Noah Smith and Straight On (Heart Tribute Band).

This year’s Mt. Orab Music in the Park also includes live shows by Late Night Freeway and Best of Times (Styx Tribute Band) on July 15, Last Shot and Dirty Deeds (AC/DC Tribute) on Aug. 5, and Tom the Torpedoes (Tom Petty Tribute) and Fleetwood Gold (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) for Double Tribute Night on Aug. 26.

Georgetown’s popular summer concert series on the Courthouse Square is also set to kick off.

The Courthouse Square Association Inc. Committee announces the fantastic line-up of entertainment beginning on Thursday, June 15 in Georgetown. Everyone is welcome and all concerts are free thanks to some generous sponsors. Everyone should bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy these professional musicians.

A food truck will be available, along with Cherry Street Eatery and Parker’s Pizzeria which are close by as carry out options while enjoying great music.

The bands that will perform include Cincinnati Transit Authority—Chicago Tribute Band on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m.; Wright Patterson Air Force Band of Flight on Saturday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m.; and Carner Netherton Reunion, a country band, on Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m.

In case of rain, concerts will take place in the Danny Gray building at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Concerts are all family-friendly, good food is available, and the music is outstanding. The Courthouse Square Association Inc. Committee appreciates everyone’s support and looks forward to seeing everyone soon.

Live music can also be found in southern Brown County this summer. The Parker House Park on Front Street in Ripley will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17 with Grammy nominated musician and educator Josh Strange performing and giving a short talk on the history of black music.

The Beebe Chapel Under 50 Choir and local singer Harriett Groh will also be performing during the Juneteenth celebration in Ripley.

For more on summer events taking place in Brown County, check out upcoming editions of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press.