The Southern Ohio Association of REALTORS (SOAR) Social Committee recently hosted a Kentucky Derby themed bowling event for their REALTOR and affiliate members and family at Community Lanes in Georgetown.

This unique and fun event offered bowling, kids games, a raffle, and door prizes including baskets that were donated by Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Jason Brumley with Remax Local Experts, and SOAR Social Committee. The kids prizes were donated by Lora Westfall with Comey & Shepherd. Everyone was encouraged to wear their best derby hats and attire to create a festive atmosphere.

SOAR was able to raise over $500 during the event, which was donated to Helping Hands, a local organization that offers food, counseling services, and help with rent and utilities.

Thank you to Community Lanes for hosting our event. If you have an upcoming event to celebrate, give them a call at (937) 378-9998.

