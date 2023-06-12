Dwight “Ike” Kimberly, age 66, of Mowrystown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 6, 1957 in Winchester, Ohio, son of the late Walter Willard and Dortha Mae (Lanter) Kimberly. On November 24, 1989 he married Melinda Kimberly.

Ike loved to share Christ with everyone and was a devoted Christian. He retired on October 25, 2022 as the preacher for Centerfield Friends. Ike was also the greeter at Hillsboro Walmart for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to build things, garden, and old cars.

Surviving are his loving wife, Melinda Kimberly, three children, Brandi (Robert) Akers of Hillsboro, Kayla Kimberly of Mowrystown, and Jacob Isaiah Kimberly of Mowrystown, five grandchildren, Jaylea, Mackenzie, Ryland, Wyatt, and Bryer Akers, siblings, B. Paul, Francis W., Roger W., Daniel C., Dean F., Roy A., Daris W., Jeff A., Norman L. Kimberly, and Erma K. Shepherd, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by eight siblings, B. Pauline, Glen D., Walter K., Douglas R., Donald T., Ronald F., Timothy A. Kimberly, and Judy M. Summers, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Steve Warnock officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Cemetery, Winchester, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

