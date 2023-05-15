The University of Cincinnati’s online Health Information Systems Technology program has received national recognition with Exemplary Program certification through Quality Matters. The program, designed and taught by UC Clermont faculty, is delivered in partnership with UC Online.

UC’s online AAS HIS program joins an elite group as one of just four programs in the nation to achieve Exemplary Program status through Quality Matters, the world’s leading organization for quality assurance in online teaching and learning environments.

QM Exemplary Program certification is achieved following a rigorous review process that examines learner outcomes to ensure students are achieving success at a high rate. All 21 courses in the AAS HIS program curriculum were thoroughly reviewed to ensure each met QM’s quality standards. To achieve the highest QM status, Certified Exemplary Program, the AAS HIS met or exceeded QM standards in four key online areas: program design, teaching support, learner support and learner success.

“Our goal is to give every online learner a clear pathway to success by fully preparing them to reach their educational and career goals,” said Professor Karen Lankisch, HIS program director. “The Exemplary Program certification substantiates the quality of our online courses and demonstrates our unwavering commitment not just to our students’ learning experience, but to their long-term success.”

The AAS HIS program was launched in 2013 as UC Clermont’s first online program. Currently, the program serves students from 48 states as well as internationally. Lankisch said online education is particularly appealing to adult learners who need flexibility in both schedule and location, such as military spouses. Most of UC Clermont’s online students are working full time and caring for families and children.

“Ten years ago, many people were convinced that a quality online learning experience was not possible,” said Lankisch. “We’ve proven this to be a fallacy by providing the highest levels of student and faculty support including high-quality course design, extensive training resources and unlimited technical support. Our online programs open the door for anyone who may not otherwise be able to pursue their education because of conflicting responsibilities, schedules or their physical location.”

Looking ahead, Lankisch said UC Clermont plans to further expand its online program offerings to include additional bachelor’s degrees, professional certificates and micro-credentials. Paired with the college’s affordable tuition rates (nearly half that of most Ohio colleges and universities), UC is poised to continue its reign at the forefront of the ever-evolving online learning landscape.

The University of Cincinnati’s online programs are ranked among the best in the nation. To learn more visit,

online.uc.edu. To learn more about UC’s fully online, CAHIIM accredited AAS HIS program, visit uc-his.online.

To learn more about Quality Matters, please visit qualitymatters.org/.