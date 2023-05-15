Dyna gets the nod for honorary ‘dog mayor’

Ripley Police K-9 Bragi puts on a demonstration during the first annual Ripley DOGwood Bark Festival held on May 6. Photo provided

Owners show off their dogs during the first annual Ripley DOGwood Bark Festival held on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Wade Linville

The Parker Park in Ripley was the site for Ripley’s first DOGwood Bark Festival on Saturday, May 6.

During the Bark Fest, votes were cast for the first Honorary Dog Mayor of Ripley, and with a total of 212 votes it was Dyna, owned by Lisa Grierson, selected as dog mayor.

The day also included various dog competitions and a demonstration from Ripley Police Chief Corey Herren and K-9 Bragi.

The Ripley Tree Board and Ripley Rise worked together to celebrate both trees and dogs in this fun family event. Registration was $5 for dogs. Each dog received a Bark-Fest bandana when they registered.

Dyna will serve for a year as Ripley’s Honorary Dog Mayor and appear in Ripley parades and other events.

Votes for dog mayor were $1 each, and included some pretty serious “dog campaigning.”

The winner of the Honorary Dog Mayor Contest was announced at end of the DOGwood Festival. There were several activities for the dogs and owners during the Bark-Fest: a Costume Contest, a Lookalike Contest, a Treat Walk (like musical chairs for dogs) and a doggy pool game where dogs can retrieve a tennis ball. There was also a photo booth to take a portrait with your pooch.

The Brown County Humane Society volunteers were present with an information table and several dogs for adoption from the dog shelter. This was also a collection event to help support the local animal shelter, so donations of money, pet food and supplies were accepted. A food area served hot dogs, soda and chips for reasonable prices. A pink dogwood tree was raffled off to help cover costs of the event.