The Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities (BCBDD) is pleased to announce Jennifer Bohrer as their new superintendent, effective April 19, 2023.

Jennifer has lived in Brown County for almost 50 years where she and her husband Tony raised their two daughters. She and has spent the last 29 years working in public education at the Western Brown Local School District. She began he career at Western as an English teacher and then as an Intervention Specialist. For the last 15 years, she was the Special Education Director for the district. Throughout her tenure at Western, she implemented the following programs for students with special needs: WEST (separate facility for students with behavioral issues), Reading and Math Interventions for K-12, Project Life Transition Program, Peer Connections-Student Mentoring, Sensory Rooms for all buildings, and Social Emotional Learning Curriculum for all grades.

Then as she began coordinating Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine for the Brown County in 2018, she became reacquainted with former students and families and became more interested in the adult world of developmental disabilities. “I would love to use my extensive knowledge of special education to better support our adults, providers, and families. Special education services have drastically changed over the last ten years and I know that many of those individuals in our adult population did not have the opportunities that they could have had in school. Take reading for instance; we now have reading programs for adults with developmental disabilities that I would love to offer in the county. We also have so much more information on strategies to better assist with behavioral issues. My goal is for the BCBDD to provide more support to all of our stakeholders and more opportunities for our adults.”

When not working, Jennifer enjoys travelling, hiking, biking, and crafting.