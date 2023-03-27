Luke Mitchell Mahaffey, infant son of Aaron and Maria (Jenkins) Mahaffey of Winchester, Ohio was born silent on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the UC Medical Center in West Chester, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents – Earl Mahaffey, Robert and Pat Bailey, Bonnie Amyx and Don and Glenda Jenkins. In addition to his parents, Luke is survived by his grandparents – Kim Winfrey of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Nick Mahaffey and wife Jackie of Berrysville, Ohio and Rick and Michelle Jenkins of Sardinia, Ohio; great grandmother – Mary Mahaffey of Hillsboro, Ohio; seven aunts and uncles – Mary Harding and husband Andy of Sardinia, Ohio, Mikie Bailey of Williamsburg, Ohio, Matthew Burton and fiancé Becky of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Seth Winfrey of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Alli Mahaffey and fiancé Evan of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Nicolas Mahaffey of Berrysville, Ohio and Alex Renner of Berrysville, Ohio and five cousins – Delaney, Nola and Leona Harding, Elizabeth Burton and Zach Yelton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UC Health Foundation Division of Maternal – Fetal Medicine, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219 or at www.giving@uchealth.com

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com