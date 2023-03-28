Harold “Crow Darnall, age 73, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was retired from Milacron Mount Orab. Crow enjoyed camping and most referred to him as a handyman who could repair anything. He was born June 9, 1949 in Georgetown, Ohio to the son of late Herschel Darnall and Beulah (Tumey) Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his step-father; Donald Brown, two brothers; Raymond and Larry Darnall, three sisters; Jackie Jodrey, Teresa Souder, and Cathy Smith, two brother-in-laws; Estel Newberry and Robert Jodrey, one sister-in-law, Dirus Darnall, two nephews; Kevin Newberry and Jason Jodrey, and one niece; Brandi Darnall.

Mr. Darnall is survived by his wife; Sharon, four children; Tony (Amy) Darnall, Tangie (Don Schwallie) Darnall, Tommy (Alexandra) Darnall, and Tiffany Darnall, five grandchildren; Chance Neu, Raven (Joshua) Young), Cierra Neu, Bailie (Lane) Truitt, and Eli Darnall, two great grandchildren; River Young and Oaklee Truitt, one brother; Mike (Lori) Darnall, three sisters; Jean Newberry, Bonnie (Eddie) Martin and Donna Brown, one brother-in-law; Bascom Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, 205 South Cherry St., West Union, Ohio 45693. Chaplain Bill Graybill officiated. Interment was at Cherry Fork Cemetery, State Route 136, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45168.

Monetary donations may be made to the Cancer Society on behalf of Harold “Crow” Darnall.