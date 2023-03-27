Cecil Elsworth Bealer, age 55, of Ripley, Ohio passed away, Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home. He was born October 5, 1967 in Georgetown, Ohio the son Rossetta Bealer and the late Cecil Bealer, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother – William Bealer and a grandmother – Marry Pharris.

In addition to his loving mother, Rose Bealer, Cecil is survived by his best friend Sissy (his dog); four children – Tiffany Key, Ariel Bealer, Chauntaya Roberts and Breanna Bealer; three grandchildren – Julian, Charlotte and Anara; three sisters – Rosemary Bealer, Shannon Bowman and Delta Bealer; one sister-in-law – Darlene.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the First Baptist Church 33 N. 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com