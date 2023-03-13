Beverly “Bev” Grace Koepke of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 09, 2023 at the age of 85. She was born to the late Harold and Ruth (nee Fickert) Wendt on July 30, 1937 in Madeira, Ohio.

Beverly is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Arthur Koepke of Williamsburg, Ohio; her loving children Julie (Kevin) Hoover of Sardinia, Ohio, Joe (Sherrie) Koepke of Goshen, Ohio, and James (Christina) Koepke of Williamsburg, Ohio. She also leaves behind her adored grandchildren Kevin (Tiffany) Hoover, Nick (Casey) Hoover, Katie (Francis) Poussoumandji, Jaime Hoover, Brittany (Jake) Sperelakis, Joe Koepke, Dylan Koepke, Corey Roberts, and Aaron Young; along with her great-grandchildren Kevin, Penny, and Aubrey Hoover, her aunt and second mother Pam (Dave) Shanklin; and nephews Garth and Timmy.

In addition to her parents Beverly was preceded in death by her sister Donna Heslar.

Beverly was a homemaker and a caregiver to many. She was a modest family oriented person who desired that her passing be a celebration of her life.

A celebration of life will be held for immediate family in the near future.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time