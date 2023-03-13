OPSWA announces district basketball all-stars

Carson Miles has been a fixture on Georgetown High School varsity boys basketball teams for years. So it should come as no surprise to those who have followed the G-Men in recent years that Miles is now the member of this elite team.

Miles was named to the first team in Division III in the 2022-2023 OPSWA All-Southwest District boys basketball selections, which were released last week. Picks were made by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association.

Miles, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, averaged 22 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals in 23 games this season.

“Carson is a high-character kid, both on and off the court,” said Georgetown coach Cory Copas. “He plays the game the right way. Carson has been a starter since his freshman year and it’s an honor to see him be recognized at this level.”

Other boys selections:

Named to third team were Drew Novak of Mt. Orab Western Brown in Division I and Austin Snider of Fayetteville-Perry in Division IV.

Novak, a 6-6 senior forward, averaged 17 points and 8.8 rebound a game. Snider, a 6-7 senior center, posted season averages of 12.4 ppg and 8.9 rpg.

Matt Frye and Abe Crall of Mt. Orab Western Brown were named honorable mentions in Division I.

On the girls side, Western Brown star Sadie Foster was named to the second team in Division I. The 5-7 senior guard averaged 17 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals a game. Three of Foster’s teammates gained honorable mention in Division I: Alyssa Campbell, Olivia Fischer, and Amiyah Tull.

In Division III, Alexis Neal of Georgetown was selected to the second team. Neal, a 5-8 senior forward, averaged a double-double of 12.2 ppg and 11.3 rpg.

In Division IV, Fayetteville-Perry standout Anne Murphy, a 5-8 senior, was selected to the second team. She averaged 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds a game.