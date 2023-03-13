Gerald Metzger, 81, of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away on March 10, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was the beloved father of Jerry (Leona) Metzger, Jeffrey (Debbie) Metzger, and Amanda (Kelly Hicks) Butler; loving grandfather of Katie (Kevin) Burwinkel, Jonie Metzger, Angie (Will) Thomure, Daniel (Tara) Metzger, Dana (Brandon) Grubb, Hannah (Jeremy) Jackson, and Jacob (Shelby Howell) Metzger; proud great-grandfather of Shawn Burwinkel, Caleb Burwinkel, Jared Burwinkel, Sawyer Jackson, Sutton Jackson, Harvey Thomure, Logan Thomure, Noelle Metzger, and Addie Myatt; dear brother of Evelyn Fleenan.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carole Metzger; parents, Lester and Martha Metzger; sisters, Patricia Miller, Janet Pringle, and Joyce Metzger; brothers, Donald Metzger and Ronald Metzger.

Friends will be received from 6-8pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio.

The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home.

Interment will take place at Edwardsville Cemetery.

To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit, www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.