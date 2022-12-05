Crowd gathers to witness unveiling of new marker in memory of former Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford

In addition to the new marker at the community park in Mt. Orab in memory of the late Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford, there is also a new bench in memory of Lunsford now located at the park. A dedication ceremony for Lunsford Park was held Nov. 22. Photo by Wade Linville

The community park on South High Street in Mt. Orab has taken on a new name, recently dedicated in the memory of the late Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford who served as mayor in the village for more than 41 years. The park is now known as Lunsford Park, and a dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 as they unveiled the new marker at the park in memory of Bruce Lunsford.

Earning a seat on Mt. Orab Village Council at the age of 18, Lunsford is the youngest to ever be elected to a council seat in his community.

Around eight years after taking a seat on council, Lunsford became the Mayor of Mt. Orab and served as mayor of the village for more than 41 years before he passed away peacefully at his residence on Feb. 21 of this year at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer.

He was a businessman who put family first, cared deeply for his friends, and held an undying love for the Mt. Orab community. He worked to help a number of businesses find a home in Mt. Orab including Kroger Grocery and the Mt. Orab Auto Mall, and worked to expand the village’s corporation limits during his time as mayor. He also played a role in starting a firefighter training program in Brown County, and worked closely with the Western Brown School District on projects over the years that would benefit both the village and the school district.

Current Mt. Orab Mayor Joe Howser, who served as a village council member when Lunsford was mayor, welcomed the crowd of approximately 50 to the Lunsford Park dedication ceremony on Nov. 22.

“Thank you everyone for coming out to the dedication of the park,” said Howser. “Today, we remember Mayor Bruce Lunsford. We will always remember his kindness, support, and his dedication to the Village of Mt. Orab for the past 50 years. It is with sincere gratitude that the village council dedicate and name our park in honor of a man who gave so much to his community, Lunsford Park.”

In addition to the new marker, there is also a new bench in memory of Lunsford now located at the park in Mt. Orab.

Lunsford was born to be a leader, described by those who knew him best as a visionary who had big dreams for the village of Mt. Orab.

“Bruce definitely loved Mt. Orab, and Mt. Orab definitely loved Bruce,” said Bruce Lunsford’s long-time friend, Woody Whittington.

Together, Lunsford and Whittington helped to start the popular Mt. Orab Music in the Park, an annual summer concert series that has grown significantly over the years.

Bruce Lunsford left behind a number of family members, including his wife of 50 years, Becky Lunsford, one daughter Stacey (Sean) Moore; and one son Ben (Jessie) Lunsford. He also left behind many good friends and a number of people he had the pleasure of working with over the years.

“Bruce has left a legacy like no one else,” said Charlene Scott, friend and neighbor to Bruce and Becky Lunsford.

Loved and respected by many who got the chance to know him, memories of Bruce Lunsford will forever live on in the Mt. Orab community.