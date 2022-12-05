Another Georgetown girls tennis standout will continue their career on the courts at Earlham College.

Senior Natalie McCann joined teammate Maria Farst in signing with the program. McCann’s ceremony was held at the high school on Monday, November 21.

McCann posted a perfect 13-0 record and a 7-0 mark in league play this past fall season, according to the SBAAC website. She and the Lady G-Men won the league championship this year.

Her path to Earlham started when Farst helped connect her with Earlham’s coach, Todd Tucker.

“[Maria] told the coach about me and brought Coach Todd here for us to practice with him,” McCann said. “We had a little camp with him and he decided that he really liked our whole team. Maria already signed and accepted his offer and then he started to ask me. I thought it would be really cool.”

McCann had seen the campus prior to signing and earlier this month got to experience what life at Earlham would be like on a day-to-day basis.

“I went up and looked at campus, it was really nice,” McCann said. “On the 18th I went for a student day, got to see the campus and and go to a class. We walked around and I got to practice with the team.”

McCann said she plans to major in education with aspirations of teaching either art or math.