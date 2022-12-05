The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to celebrate the expansion of N.A.L. Company’s manufacturing and business center facilities. N.A.L. Company is a paperboard protective packaging company located at 605 East Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Chamber President, CEO Missy Jimison opened the ceremony with a welcome speech. Darrin Schneider, Village of Mt. Orab Council Member expressed his thanks to N.A.L. for staying in Brown County and was happy to see the company’s growth. Brown County Chamber Board Chair, Jennifer Patrick congratulated N.A.L. on their growth. Kelly Cole from Brown County Economic Development was also present during the ground breaking. Andy Leibreich Company President, expressed his gratitude for the great showing of support from the community and N.A.L.’s great team. “For 50 years and 3 family generations, N.A.L. has operated out of 2 locations and 2 office centers. The new business center will house all N.A.L. Company’s customer service staff, managers, and principals under 1 roof and will become the guiding beacon for N.A.L. Company’s commitment to their employees, community, business growth plan, and family legacy.”

N.A.L. Company is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm. More information on the company can be found at www.NALCompany.com.

Norman A Leibreich Sr. the founder of N.A.L. Company and father to current owners Michael J. (CEO), Patrick A. (COO), Timothy J. (CFO), and Thomas R. Leibreich (CTO), and Grandfather to President -Andrew Leibreich, Engineer-Matthew Leibreich, and Plant Manager-Jonathan Honnert, began a paperboard protective packaging company which now boasts 300+ years of paperboard and packaging experience. Through 50 years and entering its 3rd generation of family leadership, we remain leaders in the world paperboard market (Paper Angle Boards Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022 To 2027 – MarketWatch). We continually improve our commitment to the environment, our employees, and to the City of Mount Orab. N.A.L. Company was founded in 1972 and expanded manufacturing capabilities of its paperboard protective packaging lines to 2 locations within the city. All Corner board, Chipboard Sheet Surface Protection, Laminating and Rewinding product lines are produced with 100% recyclable materials and are 100% recyclable. Our commitment to sustainability and to the environment is increasingly defined by N.A.L. Company’s process improvements to reduced energy consumption and material loss as well as our ever-increasing recyclability programs.

About the Brown County Chamber of Commerce:

Brown County is a place of abundant natural beauty where the rich history of the past meets the dynamic growth of the future. Established in 1983, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 275 businesses and organizations making the Brown County community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Our active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community through advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact us at 937-378-4784 or chamber@browncountyohiochamber.com