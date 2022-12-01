Dreamed opportunities are brought to fruition for kids and their families with the local “Shop with a Cop” event happening on Thursday, Dec. 15. The event involves the Sardinia, Mt. Orab, and Georgetown police departments and is managed by the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office with coordination with Chief Deputy Hodges. Over the course of the entire year, donations are collected from the community and put towards the event. Around 35 to 40 kids are selected from Brown County to join a local law enforcement officer for a fun day full of activities. All thanks to the communities’ efforts, kids can shop for Christmas gifts for their loved ones. For some families, the holiday season is a tough time of the year.

“And you know, the Shop with a Cop program just wants to do what they can to help some families that just need a little extra support during this time of the year.” Jessica Roush of the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office commented.

The kids and law enforcement officers meet early in the morning in Mount Orab, exchanging cheery greetings. Genuine smiles warm the chill in the air as everyone proceeds to load up in the officer’s car. Sirens sound the beginning of the thrilling day, red and blue lights flashing with enthusiasm. The first stop is for a delicious breakfast at Country Inn who have hosted Shop with a Cop for many years. Afterwards, the group travels to the Hillsboro Walmart for some shopping. Officers guide the kids around the store to seek out the perfect gifts for family members. The group then heads out for lunch at The Alley Neighborhood Grille, a locally owned restaurant. Relaxing from all the running around, the kids select a movie to enjoy at Star Cinemas. The day ends at the Church of Christ where volunteers generously offer their time to help wrap gifts. The gifts are then kept at the church until Christmas Eve when the officers deliver them to the families. In addition to the gifts, Kroger also donates a meal to the families.

“None of this would be possible without the support of the community and businesses. People are always very generous.” Roush appreciated.

Shop with a Cop began with Officer Mike Dearing years ago who wanted to bring the program to Brown County. When Dearing was a child, he had the Shop with a Cop experience. He spent a fun day with an officer enjoying a variety of activities and buying gifts for his family. The event had such a tremendous impact on Dearing, inspiring him to make it happen in Brown County as well. Starting out, Shop with a Cop in Brown County was fairly small compared to today. Each year the program steadily expanded.

Shop with a Cop is a collectively memorable day for families, kids, and officers. Kids can build a connection with the officers who play such a positive, important role in everyone’s lives. Passionate gratitude goes to all the businesses, community members, and officers who work diligently to make Shop with a Cop possible each year. The police department puts much effort into continuing to connect with the community while also keeping it safe, for that, all are deeply grateful. Anyone interested in donating can contribute to the Peace Officers Association, specifically the Shop with a Cop program.

“It’s just an awesome day for all involved.” Roush remarked.