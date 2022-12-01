Dorothy M. Bolinger, age 82, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born June 27, 1940 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Bailey and Bertha (Stidham) Phillips.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John Bolinger of Sardinia, OH; 2 sons, Tony Bolinger and wife Marilyn of Dayton, OH, Terry Bolinger and wife Laura of Sardinia, OH; brother, Jim Wheeler of Columbus, OH.

Dorothy will be cremated. There are no services planned.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

