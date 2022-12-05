Charles William Jones, Sr., age 75 of Sardinia, Ohio died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired self-employed maintenance worker. Charles was born April 11, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland the son of the late Charlie and Catherine (George) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Roy and Charley Jones; four sisters – Debbie White, Mary Brown, Viola Holland and Sharon Elijah and three great grandchildren – Faith, Josiah and Paxton Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife – Mary (Temple) Jones; six children – Charles Jones, Jr. and wife Evelyn of Seaman, Ohio, Darlene York and husband Roy of Lakeland, Florida, Chris Jones of Peebles, Ohio, Regina Miller and husband Gary of Winchester, Ohio, David Jones and wife Cherise of Navarre, Florida and Valerie Monaghan and husband Thomas of Orlando, Florida; twenty-three grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; five brothers – Troy, John Paul, Robert and Taylor Jones and three sisters – Susie Temple and husband Johnnie, Vicki Bennet and Jewel Gilpin.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Steve Warnock will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio.

