Nature is full of unique colors and shapes, inspiring an enchanting beauty in its surroundings. Many enjoy raising plants of their own, hiking, camping, or simply being outside to breathe in fresh air. As new buildings are constructed, it becomes increasingly difficult to be fully immersed in nature. Peggy and Don Rose invite the public to experience the magical ambiance of Rosie’s Cabin Rentals, a new business outside of Hamersville.

Rosie’s Cabin was built entirely from scratch by Don with the help of his family. On Father’s Day in 2008, the couple and their family were sitting on their dock overlooking their small lake. Don commented that it would be nice to sit on the dock and have picnics no matter what the weather was like. The project began as building a roof over the dock, but exploded into something far larger. Creative passion inspired the image of a cabin in Don’s mind.

Desiring to bring his imagination into reality, Don set to work the next day. After less than eight months, the vision of Don had now stood in front of him. The cabin became a gathering place for both friends and family, featuring a full kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. It was about 50 feet away from their house; however, family preferred to stay in the guest suite in the Roses’ home.

“Now the cabin just sits empty,” Peggy remarked. The Roses decided to start a small business to share charm of the environment and cabin with others.

A gravel driveway guides newcomers onto a blacktop then across a bridge hovering above a lake. Fountains create ripples in the water, shifting into glittering bands as light catches them. While admiring the lake, glimpses of fish are seen gliding beneath the water’s surface. Occasionally, a curious fish will briefly dart its head above water before returning below with a quiet “sploosh.” They’re a bit shy, but greet visitors nonetheless. Rosie’s Cabin features a deck that drapes over the lake, perfect for fishing or appreciating the scenery.

Trees line the edges of the open area and expand out as a secluding forest. The sun mixes gentle warmth into the colors of leaves and petals. Birds hop from branch to branch chirping tales to one another. Foliage rustles as a mother deer leads their speckled fawn along the edges of the clearing. The placid sounds of wildlife are humble company. The setting sun dances vibrant pinks, reds, yellows, and oranges across the lake, creating an animated painting. The morning sun is just as magnificent rising over the lake.

“This is my happy place.” Peggy smiled. “It’s so serene. The environment is beautiful throughout all seasons.”

Rosie’s Cabin Rentals is open for the public to book a stay and enjoy its marvelous setting. There is a single bedroom for two people and a futon. In addition to the cabin, there is a suite attached to Don and Peggy’s house that can be leased out. The suite has its own back deck to walk across and view the lake.

Activities such as picnicking, fishing, and hiking can be enjoyed while staying. Experiencing the mystical splendor of Rosie’s Cabin and its location is a memory one would not forget. Peggy Rose can be reached at 1-937-379-1304 for inquires.